German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a statement overnight marking the third anniversary of the October 7th massacre, reaffirming Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security and pledging to combat antisemitism and efforts to undermine Israel’s right to exist.

“On this anniversary of Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, the survivors and the former hostages," Merz wrote. “We honor the memory of those who were killed, and we hope that the deep pain and wounds left by this day, these monstrous and barbaric acts, can heal."

“Germany stands firmly by Israel. Our Israeli friends can rely on our commitment to ensuring that such a crime never happens again," the chancellor said. “We stand up for Israel’s security and its right to exist. This is a lesson learned from the Holocaust and part of Germany’s identity."

At the same time, Merz called for laying the foundations for a reality in which Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors can live in peace and security. He reiterated the German government’s support for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The chancellor also addressed the rise of antisemitism in Germany, describing it as a phenomenon that “too often remains unanswered" and pledging that the federal government would fight it “in all its forms, both new and old."

“Jews must be able to live without fear anywhere in Germany," Merz said. “Jewish life must continue to flourish in our society. That is why we are acting decisively against antisemitic incidents and attacks. We stand up to those who diminish or even challenge Israel’s right to exist, not only on October 7, but every day," he said.