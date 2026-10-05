Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday evening invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a live, public televised debate, 23 days before the election.

In a formal letter, Eisenkot proposed that the debate be broadcast live across all Israeli media outlets, with the format agreed upon by the candidates’ campaign teams.

“Israel’s most consequential election will take place in 23 days, at a critical crossroads for the security and future of the State of Israel," Eisenkot wrote. “On October 27, three years after the October 7 failure, the gravest in Israel’s history, the greatest and most devastating disaster we have known, the people of Israel will choose a leader."

Eisenkot linked his debate proposal to the national day of remembrance for the October 7 massacre and his call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry. “The Prime Minister refuses to establish a commission of inquiry and refuses to release the full transcripts, undermining public trust in the institutions of the state and putting Israel at risk of another disaster," he wrote.

He added: “Anyone seeking to lead has a duty to provide voters with full, direct and honest answers. On the eve of the day of remembrance for the October 7 massacre, after the heavy price the people of Israel have paid, they deserve clear and comprehensive answers, without spins and lies."

Under Eisenkot’s proposed format, both candidates would have ample opportunity to respond, and the debate would be broadcast by all media outlets. News editors would select the moderators, while the rules of the debate, allocation of speaking time and format for questions would be determined in coordination with representatives of the candidates’ campaigns.

“Subject to the rules outlined above, we are ready for a debate immediately. I would be happy to coordinate a meeting to continue discussions and work out the details for holding the debate as soon as possible," Eisenkot concluded.

The Likud campaign manager responded to the invitation: “Is Gadi coming alone, or with Mansour Abbas, Ahmad Tibi and Yair Golan?"