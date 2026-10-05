IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday presented an award of appreciation to CWO V. from Unit 8200, who warned before October 7th that Hamas was prepared for a wide-scale surprise attack.

The award was presented during the Conference for Presenting and Implementing the Lessons of October 7th.

“It was important for me to invite CWO V. here - V. is a clear example of intellectual courage and professionalism," said Zamir in his remarks.

“In our organizational culture, we must not allow people-pleasing discourse, intellectual tyranny, or the suppression of critical thinking," he continued. “As commanders, we must ensure that we require freedom of expression from our people as an essential component of our operational culture and within our frameworks."

V.’s role became central to the public debate over the pre-October 7 intelligence warnings after internal military communications were revealed showing her repeated attempts to alert superiors to Hamas's preparation for a major invasion.

In the months leading up to the massacre, V., a veteran career officer specializing in Hamas, analyzed intelligence collected over an extended period and cross-referenced it with activity observed on the ground. She reached a grave conclusion: Hamas was preparing for a multi-front attack on a far broader scale than the IDF had previously conceived or prepared for.

In one email sent on July 6 under the subject line “Death in a Kibbutz, at Any Cost," V. highlighted an unusual exercise conducted by two Nukhba force companies in late May, witnessed by senior Hamas commanders. The extensive exercise included the deployment of jeeps and motorcycles, as well as drills simulating the downing of aircraft.

The most striking element, however, was a drill simulating the takeover of an Israeli community. Hamas terrorists practiced infiltrating a mock kibbutz, seizing control of it, and raising the organization’s flag over both the synagogue and the municipal building. Simultaneously, they practiced an assault on an IDF base, during which forces were instructed to execute all personnel at the site.

The communications, revealed after the massacre, turned V.’s warnings into one of the most prominent symbols of the unheeded red flags available to Israel’s defense establishment before October 7 - and raised difficult questions about how those warnings were analyzed and ultimately dismissed.