A miracle occurred shortly before the start of Simchat Torah when a massive tree trunk collapsed in the heart of Bnei Brak and landed on a large sukkah belonging to one of the city’s Hasidic communities.

The incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of the traditional "tish" held on Hoshana Rabbah, attended by the Rebbe and hundreds of Hasidim who had gathered at the site.

According to the Hasidim, the tree collapsed shortly after those present had finished dispersing and the area had emptied.

The force of the impact caused significant physical damage to parts of the sukkah’s roof and the temporary structure.

Emergency and rescue personnel who arrived at the scene inspected the area and confirmed that no one had been injured as a result of the tree’s collapse.