Israel Police appealed to the public today (Tuesday) for help locating Avraham Adler Yeshayahu, a 39-year-old Bnei Brak resident who has been missing since last night.

According to police, Yeshayahu left his home at 8 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police described Yeshayahu as approximately 1.60 meters tall, with a slim build, fair skin, brown eyes and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers, a black coat, a black hat and glasses.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to call the police emergency hotline at 100 or the Bnei Brak police station at 03-6796444.