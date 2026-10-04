Nearly three years after the October 7 massacre, National Insurance Institute data published Sunday morning reveal the scale of bereavement left by the war: 1,216 children and adults have been orphaned, 1,204 parents have lost their children, and 2,281 brothers and sisters have joined the ranks of the bereaved.

Of the orphans, 345 are children under the age of 18. The data also show that 156 couples who lost their children were left with no other children. Since October 7, 300 spouses have also lost their loved ones - 231 widows and 69 widowers.

Since the massacre, 1,029 civilians have been murdered in terrorist attacks, not including members of the security forces and civilian security squads. Of those murdered, 63 were children and teenagers under the age of 18, and 88 were foreign nationals.

Alongside the scale of bereavement, the figures also illustrate the extent of physical and psychological harm: Since the outbreak of the war, 87,286 victims of hostile acts have been added to the National Insurance Institute’s care system. Of these, 43,004 submitted applications for disability recognition, and 40,407 have already been granted disability status. The remaining applications are still being considered by medical committees.

Among the victims, 34,878 were recognized as having disabilities resulting from psychological trauma, 3,171 due to physical injuries, and 2,355 due to both physical and psychological injuries.

The war is also reflected in the scale of payments made by the National Insurance Institute. Since it began, more than NIS 58 billion has been paid in reserve-duty compensation to men and women serving on the various fronts.

During Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, approximately 100,000 civilians received unemployment benefits after being placed on unpaid leave, totaling approximately NIS 497 million. During the unpaid-leave period associated with Operation Lion’s Roar this past February, approximately NIS 1.16 billion was paid to some 196,000 civilians.

In total, over the three years of the war, the National Insurance Institute has transferred more than NIS 6.3 billion to bereaved families and victims of hostile acts, as well as in wage-replacement payments for hostages and grants to the families of hostages. More than NIS 800 million was paid in 2023, more than NIS 2 billion in 2024, and more than NIS 3.5 billion in 2025.