Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked the government on Sunday morning following the attempted hijacking of the flydubai aircraft, arguing that instead of ensuring that such an incident does not happen again, senior government and security officials are busy disclaiming responsibility.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet’s “This Morning" program, Lapid said, “The government’s job is to make 100% sure that this doesn’t happen again. Instead, everyone is explaining to us that they’re not responsible for anything, because they’ve turned not being responsible for anything into their religion."

Lapid argued that the same pattern of conduct has repeated itself following other incidents as well.

“If there’s a screw-up, they disappear as though they were never there, and if by chance a miracle happens and amazing Israelis save the day, then they go and have their pictures taken with them," he said.

The opposition leader also addressed Transportation Minister Miri Regev’s decision to point to the security agencies as responsible for the security of foreign flights.

“It’s amazing how everyone explains that it isn’t their responsibility," Lapid charged. “The head of the Shin Bet said that he is also concerned about the security arrangements in Dubai. What does it mean that he’s concerned? You’re concerned, Netanyahu is worried, Miri Regev says it isn’t her responsibility and that she’ll hold a discussion, and the head of the Transportation Ministry’s Security Division says, ‘We don’t have 100% certainty that this won’t happen again.’ What is that supposed to mean?"

Lapid sought to illustrate the seriousness of the situation from the passengers’ perspective: “Would you board a flight with two children if you were told, ‘There’s no 100% certainty that this won’t happen again’?"

The opposition leader then broadened his criticism to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks regarding external threats and possible attempts to disrupt the Knesset elections. According to Lapid, external threats are nothing new, and he has no information indicating an attempt to disrupt the elections.

“External threats are something we’ve known about for a long time. It has nothing to do with flights, and it also has nothing to do with the elections," Lapid said. “He said they would try to disrupt the Knesset elections, but there is no evidence of that, and this entire concept is absurd."

According to Lapid, responsibility for confronting such threats rests first and foremost with the government and the Prime Minister.

“His job is to make sure that the Knesset elections aren’t disrupted, his job is to make sure that no one tries to crash planes into the Azrieli Towers, and his job is to make sure that Hamas doesn’t cross the fence and murder Jews - and he keeps failing at his job."

Lapid concluded with a particularly sharp attack on the government: “Listen, we really are living in a time of miracles. If you stay alive during the tenure of this government, it’s a miracle."