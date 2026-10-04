Hapoel Tel Aviv advanced to the Winner Cup final on Saturday night with a dramatic 88-86 victory over Ness Ziona.

The team arrived in Israel only a day after beating Real Madrid 102-98 in a thrilling EuroLeague game, but showed little sign of fatigue. Ness Ziona responded with a 9-0 run to take control before Hapoel answered with an 11-3 surge in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime.

Hapoel appeared to pull away in the fourth quarter, building a double-digit advantage, but once again surrendered its lead. Ness Ziona opened the final period with an 11-0 run to turn the game around.

Hapoel, however, had the final word. A clutch three-pointer, coupled with missed free throws by Ness Ziona down the stretch, helped Hapoel hold on for the victory and book its place in the final.

Hapoel will face the winner of Sunday's semifinal between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem.

After reaching the final stages of several competitions without winning a major title last season, Hapoel now has a chance to open the new campaign with the first championship in club history.