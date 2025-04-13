48 years after their local rivals Maccabi Tel Aviv won their first European Cup and 21 years after Hapoel Jerusalem won the FIBA Cup, Hapoel Tel Aviv has won the EuroCup, the second most important basketball competition in Europe.

After winning Game 1 in the EuroCup final series against Gran Canaria in Bulgaria, Hapoel today beat Gran Canaria by defeating them in their home arena by 103:94.

This achievement secures the team the much-desired ticket to the most prestigious basketball competition in Europe - the EuroLeague, where for the first time next season, two Israeli teams will play - both from Tel Aviv, Maccabi and Hapoel.

Hapoel is reportedly targeting big names for next season, including Vasilije Micic, Chima Moneke, Jean Montero, and Mfiondu Kabengele.