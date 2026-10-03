צה"ל חיסל שני מפקדים במערך הרקטי של ארגון הטרור גא"פ דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Friday eliminated terrorist Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, a commander in the rocket array of the Shuja'iyya Battalion in the military wing of Islamic Jihad, in a strike near Gaza City.

In an additional strike in the Gaza City area, the IDF eliminated terrorist Munir Ibrahim Masr, head of an anti-tank missile cell in the military wing of the terrorist organization.

The IDF said that both recently and throughout the war, these terrorists operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement. Both terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes.

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."