A source in the United Arab Emirates revealed to i24NEWS new details on the Omani co-pilot who tried to crash a plane with around 170 Israelis aboard.

The source added that the co-pilot had previously expressed hostility toward Israel.

"Among the Omani pilot's belongings were leaflets and publications from Free Palestine organizations, as well as pro-Palestinian materials," the source told i24NEWS.

According to the source, "The pilot had spoken in support of the Palestinians on several occasions and expressed hostility toward Israel."

The revelations add to the suspicions surrounding the co-pilot's motives after he attacked the captain of flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and eight crew members on board.

During the incident, an emergency code indicating unlawful interference with the flight was activated. Israeli authorities treated the incident as an emergency and scrambled fighter jets. The aircraft rapidly lost altitude before eventually landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

According to passenger accounts, after the aircraft began tilting and plunging, several Israelis rushed into the cockpit, where they found the captain injured and bleeding, and subdued the attacker.

Yaniv Hayun, who was among the first to reach the cockpit, recounted struggling with the attacker and later briefly taking hold of the aircraft's controls for several seconds until a crew member took control of the flight.

The captain, Indian national Smit Machchhar, received medical treatment aboard the aircraft. After landing, he was taken to a hospital and subsequently flown to Abu Dhabi for further treatment, along with the co-pilot who carried out the stabbing. India's Foreign Ministry said the captain's condition was good.

The Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed in its preliminary investigation that the captain had been attacked by his co-pilot and that both men were injured. However, the Saudi statement did not mention that the aircraft had been traveling to Israel, that most of the passengers were Israeli, or the possibility that the incident was an act of terrorism.

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that additional parties were involved.