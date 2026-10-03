PM Netanyahu to hero pilot: Your are a true hero, I invite you to light a torch on Indepen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Saturday evening with Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was stabbed on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, inviting him to light a torch at Israel's next Independence Day ceremony.

"You are a hero to Israel, India, and the entire world," Netanyahu told Machchhar during their conversation. "I invite you to light a torch on Israel's Independence Day."

During the emotional conversation, the Prime Minister asked Machchhar to recount how the incident began and what happened during the terrifying moments aboard the aircraft. In response, Machchhar shared new details about the dramatic events that unfolded in the cockpit.

Machchhar described to the Prime Minister the moments when the incident developed in the cockpit and what took place as events unfolded.

At the conclusion of their conversation, Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for Machchhar, describing his actions as having significance beyond Israel's borders and calling him "a hero to Israel, India, and the entire world."