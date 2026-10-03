Ambassador Huckabee thanked Yaniv Hayoun, the hero courageous from flydubai Flight FZ1073

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with Yaniv Hayoun, the plumber who helped prevent a disaster aboard a Flydubai flight and save the lives of approximately 170 passengers.

During the meeting, Huckabee praised Hayoun for his courage and told him that his actions had made the American people proud.

“I want to tell you, thank you for saving the lives of 170 people," Huckabee said. “If it had not been for you, not only would we not be having this conversation, but almost 200 families would not be celebrating this weekend."

Huckabee said President Donald Trump was “incredibly impressed" by Hayoun’s heroism and willingness to put himself at risk to protect people he did not know. The ambassador then presented Hayoun with one of Trump’s signature red caps. Huckabee explained that Trump had personally given him the signed hat while he was at the White House.

“I got to thinking about it and I've never done anything that heroic. You have. You earned this," Huckabee said as he presented the cap to Hayoun on behalf of Trump and the American people.

Hayoun expressed his appreciation to Huckabee and Trump, describing the events aboard the flight as “a collection of small miracles that came together to form a much larger miracle."

“We have great appreciation for President Trump and everything you do for Israel," Hayoun said. “We think you do not get enough credit for that, and I wish I could tell him how much I appreciate him and what he does for our country."

Huckabee ended the meeting with a lighthearted message to Hayoun: “Just remember that if I'm ever on a plane with you and something goes wrong, I'm going to be looking for you."