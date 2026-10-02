שנה בדיוק אחרי שחזר מהשבי: מתן אנגרסט הגיע להופעה של שלמה ארצי

Exactly one year after returning from Hamas captivity, Matan Angrest attended Shlomo Artzi’s concert on Thursday evening at the Ra’anana Park Amphitheater - marking a poignant full-circle moment with the singer who supported his family throughout his ordeal.

Angrest was abducted while wounded from the Nahal Oz outpost and held captive in Gaza for two years. During that time, his family frequently attended Artzi’s performances to raise awareness and keep his name in the public eye.

Their connection deepened immediately upon Matan’s return, when Artzi visited him in the hospital the day after his release.

On Thursday evening, precisely one year after coming home, Angrest attended Artzi’s show in Ra’anana, completing a deeply emotional journey for him and his family.