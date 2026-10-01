The IDF announced on Thursday that it had eliminated two terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre, including a Hamas terrorist who took part in the abduction of six Israelis from Kibbutz Be'eri.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated Muhammad Jamal Mahmoud Abu Al-Shaar, a cell commander in Hamas' military wing.

According to the IDF, Abu Al-Shaar infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abduction of Sharon Hertzman-Avigdori, Noam Avigdori, Adi Shoham, Nave Shoham, Yahel Shoham, and Shoshan Haran to the Gaza Strip.

Eliminated Hamas, PIJ terorrists IDF Spokesperson

In a separate strike on Tuesday in the Jabalia area, the IDF eliminated Musab Abd al-Jalil Saqib Balbisi, a commander in the Islamic Jihad's military wing.

Balbisi also infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre, the IDF said.

According to the military, both terrorists had recently been involved in advancing terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The IDF said they were targeted in order to eliminate the threat they posed.

Prior to the strikes, the IDF said measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating against immediate threats, the military added.