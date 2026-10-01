"בר תמיד בידיים של בורא עולם": בר קופרשטיין סיפר על האמונה שגילה בשבי

Exactly one year after his release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, captivity survivor Bar Kuperstein visited the sukkah of United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher on Thursday, the eve of Hoshana Rabbah.

Kuperstein arrived for the meeting with his parents, Tal and Julie, and family friend Rabbanit Ricky Siton. Members of the Asher family told him that during the two years he was held in captivity, they had dedicated prayers to his release and that of the other hostages.

During the meeting, Kuperstein shared the story of his rescue and spoke about the faith in the Creator that he said he discovered while being held in Hamas tunnels in Gaza. He showed MK Asher the slogan associated with him, “Bar is in the hands of the Creator," as well as the moniker “survivor of faith."

His father, Tal Kuperstein, thanked Asher for his efforts alongside the family during the campaign for his son’s release, including in Knesset committees and in dealings with the authorities.

Asher said that his daughter Tamar had taken it upon herself to pray for Bar’s release. During the meeting, she read aloud the text of the prayer, and family members said that although they had not known him personally while he was in captivity, he had been in their hearts. They said that meeting him as a free man brought the story full circle for them.

Israeli media personality Yisrael Cohen, who has accompanied families of hostages and captivity survivors since October 7, also participated in the meeting. Cohen said that Kuperstein and other captivity survivors had become, in his eyes, symbols of spiritual awakening and faith, adding that he believed this was also reflected in young people participating in Selichot prayers and taking on spiritual commitments.

During the conversation, those present also recalled Kuperstein’s visit to Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch following his release. During that visit, Kuperstein spoke about the miracles that had accompanied him and displayed a hat bearing the words: “Bar is always in the hands of the Creator."