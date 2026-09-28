Noa Argamani, who was rescued by the IDF after 246 days in Hamas captivity, announced Monday that she has joined Israeli venture capital firm Vine Ventures.

In a post on X, Argamani wrote: “I’ll start from the end: I have joined @VineVenturesLP. I’m excited, a little emotional, and mostly grateful to continue living my life."

The announcement came after Business Insider published an interview with Argamani. She thanked the publication and journalists Meliá Robinson and Jamie Heller “for listening and for telling my story with sensitivity and nuance."

Argamani acknowledged that for many people, she remains best known as the young Israeli woman whose rescue from Hamas captivity became one of the defining moments of the war.

“For many people, I’m Noa Argamani, who was rescued by the IDF after 246 days in Hamas’ captivity," she wrote. “That’s part of me, and it always will be. But it’s not all of me, and I’d like you to get to know me in my new role too."

Describing her new position, Argamani said she hopes to help connect Israel’s technology and investment ecosystems.

“If you’re building something, have an idea you can’t stop thinking about or you’re in the Valley and looking to help the most ambitious founders in Israel succeed, I hope to be a bridge between the two ecosystems," she wrote.