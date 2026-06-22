עומר שם טוב מנשק את המחבל מתוך הרשת

Over the weekend (Saturday), in a precise strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF and ISA eliminated Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing. Throughout the war, Abu Hasna planted explosive devices and recently attempted to advance terrorist attacks targeting IDF troops operating in the area.

Abu Hasna infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and took part in holding Omer Shem Tov hostage in Hamas captivity.

Alongside Abu Hasna, the strike eliminated Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who simultaneously served as a photojournalist for the Al Jazeera network and as a sniper operative for Hamas.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated three armed terrorists from Hamas’ military wing who were attempting to advance attacks against IDF troops.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military stated: "IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."