Yesterday (Saturday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Salem Jamal Abd al-Rahman Abu Labad, a Hamas Nukhba cell commander.

The terrorist infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the 7th October Massacre.

In an additional strike over the weekend (Friday), in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a commander in Hamas' Maghazi Battalion.

The terrorists operated under Hamas' military wing and attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops. The terrorists were eliminated in precise aerial strikes in order to remove the threat.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military stated: "IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."