The IDF eliminated three Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip who had recently been involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, the military said Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF carried out a strike in the Tuffah area of northern Gaza, eliminating Said As'ad Said Akrim, a commander in Hamas' Daraj Tuffah Battalion.

According to the IDF, Akrim had recently been involved in planting explosive devices and advancing plans to carry out shooting attacks against Israeli troops.

Two additional terrorists were eliminated in separate strikes in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

One of them, Nimer Yasser Nimer Arshi, served as a regional artillery operative in the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. As part of his role, Arshi participated in rocket launches from the Daraj Tuffah area toward Israeli territory.

The third terrorist, Ahmed Bazahat Saleh Shaer, was an operative in Hamas' Shuja'iya Battalion who had recently been involved in planting explosive devices.

The IDF said the three had recently advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in systematic violation of the ceasefire and were eliminated in order to remove the threats they posed.

Prior to the strikes, the military said it took measures to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to remove any immediate threats, the military added.