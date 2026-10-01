לראשונה זה עשרות שנים: תפילת שחרית המונית עם ארבעת המינים בקבר יוסף

Thousands of people visited Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem on Thursday morning in honor of the day of Sukkot traditionally associated with Joseph.

The visits were conducted in two groups during the morning hours and were organized by the Samaria Regional Council, with assistance from volunteers from its Joseph’s Tomb and Holy Sites administration and in coordination with and approval from the IDF.

Among those taking part were Samaria governor Yossi Dagan and several MKS and IDF officials, who offered prayers of thanks for the Flydubai incident. “On behalf of everyone, we ask to send a strong and courageous blessing to our heroic brothers who acted with bravery on the Flydubai plane and saved hundreds of people in the face of the horrifc attack that could have happened here in Israel."

He also thanked IDF soldiers, Border Police, Israel Police and other security forces.

MK Tzvi Sukkot called for Prime Minister Netanyahu to retake Joseph's Tomb even before elections. “From here I call on the Prime Minister to give the instruction even before the elections to carry out this historic correction and return to Joseph’s Tomb," he said.

MK Uriel Busso said, “It is a great privilege for the people of Israel on the day of Joseph, to come truly to Joseph the Righteous’ tomb. There is no doubt that this day symbolizes, as the People of Israel gather here in Shechem in broad daylight at Joseph the Righteous’ Tomb, our grip on this the Land of Israel."

Rabbi Yossi Elitzur, head of the Od Yosef Chai yeshiva, said Joseph represents a force that unites the Jewish people. “Joseph the Righteous unites the brothers. When there are crises and difficulties, we see here how all the crises become insignificant and the entire family can be united."

“We hope that all of Israel will sit in one sukkah and with great joy, from this holy place, for a complete redemption soon. Certainly, we are ready to return here every day. We are looking forward and hoping to return and be here day after day, at the place that has been waiting for us for so many years."