Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073 who was stabbed while fighting off his co-pilot who attempted to crash the aircraft, has been transferred from Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that Captain Machchhar received initial treatment in Tabuk, where the plane had landed.

Speaking to Indian outlet Prasar Bharati, Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal said he met Captain Machchhar and his family and found him to be stable and in good spirits, albeit in discomfort.

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well-being.

The Indian Embassy remains in continuous contact with UAE authorities and will ensure all possible assistance for his recovery.

The External Affairs Ministry concluded its statement: "We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry."

Machchhar was injured in the serious incident aboard the Flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel after his co-pilot stabbed him. Passengers and crew members overpowered the attacker, while Machchhar received initial medical treatment until the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Shota Musayev, a dentist who was among the passengers on the flight and helped subdue the attacker, later recounted how he treated the injured pilot and stopped the severe bleeding he was suffering from until the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the incident that the pilot who carried out the stabbing had apparently attempted to crash the plane with everyone on board.