Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, warning countries across the region about what it described as the “very dangerous consequences" of Israel’s presence in the region.

The ministry, quoted by Iranian state media, called the visit “provocative" and accused Israel of carrying out military attacks against Iran while escalating violence in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

“There is no doubt, given the proven hostility and animosity of the Zionist regime toward Iran and other countries in the region, and its repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, that all countries in the region must be vigilant about the consequences of such a presence," the statement charged.

Tehran called on regional governments to refrain from measures that could further expand Israel’s presence, warning that this would increase insecurity and instability in West Asia.

The Iranian statement followed the UAE’s confirmation that Netanyahu visited the country on Sunday and met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. According to the Emirati state news agency WAM, the two discussed bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen ties.

The Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed the visit on Monday, saying: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional challenges. The National Security Council director, Mossad chief, military secretary, and political adviser also participated in the visit."

The Prime Minister’s Office later rejected an Associated Press report claiming Netanyahu had asked the UAE president to deny a Haaretz report alleging that he had contacted Netanyahu in late September 2023 and warned that Hamas was preparing a major attack against Israel.

“Fake news. The visit focused solely on strengthening relations between the two countries and addressing regional challenges," the Prime Minister’s Office said.