The official UAE news agency confirmed Monday evening that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for a previously undisclosed diplomatic summit in Abu Dhabi.

According to an official statement from the UAE government, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to further expand cooperation across various sectors. The official confirmation followed a full day of media silence from officials in Abu Dhabi regarding the visit.

Israeli diplomatic sources assess that a second meeting between the two leaders in just a few months demonstrates that the UAE views its relationship with Israel as a long-term strategic asset, independent of changes in political leadership.

According to emerging details, Sunday's unannounced trip was made aboard a private jet owned by an Israeli businessman. The aircraft is routinely used by senior security and government officials for special international missions and was previously used by Netanyahu during a trip to Abu Dhabi during the war with Iran.

Flight records show the aircraft departed Ben Gurion Airport shortly after noon and landed in Abu Dhabi at 3:10 p.m. Just four hours later, at 7:10 p.m., it departed for Israel, landing back at Ben Gurion shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister’s Office also issued a statement Monday evening confirming the visit: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional challenges. The National Security Council director, Mossad chief, military secretary, and political adviser also participated in the visit."

In a subsequent statement, the Prime Minister’s Office also rejected a report in The Associated Press alleging that Netanyahu specifically requested that the UAE President deny a report published earlier this month by Haaretz, stating the UAE President had contacted Netanyahu in late September 2023 to warn him that Hamas was preparing a major attack against Israel.

“Fake news. The visit focused solely on strengthening relations between the two countries and addressing regional challenges," the Prime Minister’s Office said.