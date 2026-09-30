Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director David Zini has approved a series of security measures for political party leaders, following a mandate from the ministerial committee on personal security.

Under the new plan, the Shin Bet will conduct active intelligence monitoring of threats surrounding each party leader, while private security details will be permitted to carry firearms even in the absence of a specific threat.

The Shin Bet stated that following the ministerial committee’s directive, the agency conducted a rapid review to formulate a comprehensive response. After consultations with security professionals inside and outside the agency, Zini approved several key protocols.

Under the updated framework, Shin Bet intelligence units will establish an oversight system to monitor threats and compile an ongoing intelligence picture for all party leaders. Additionally, any party leader wishing to employ private protection may hire an authorized firm whose guards will be permitted to carry firearms, even without specific threat intelligence.

The Shin Bet’s Security Division will liaise directly with party leaders and their private security teams to provide operational guidance and reinforce existing protocols. The agency also plans to conduct periodic risk evaluations to adjust protection levels and implementation procedures for each leader as necessary.

Concurrently with the announcement, the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, stated it was informed that the Shin Bet does not currently intend to assign Eisenkot a direct government security detail.