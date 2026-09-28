The IDF and Shin Bet are on heightened alert over the possibility that the Hamas terrorist organization will attempt to carry out an attack aimed at kidnapping a soldier in the Gaza Strip sector in the near future, following specific intelligence received by the security establishment.

According to a report by Ynet, following the warnings, a decision was made to raise the alert level of the two operational divisions currently deployed in the Gaza Strip - the territorial division and the 99th Division.

As part of the precautionary and readiness measures, the most senior commanders in all units operating in the sector were instructed several days ago not to leave the area until further notice, and to continuously conduct readiness checks, drill procedures, and reinforce vigilance among the forces under their command.

IDF forces are currently deployed within the “Yellow Line" area at 40 different outposts, alongside 10 additional outposts located outside the security fence.

At all of these locations, security patrols have been expanded, defensive areas have been inspected, and stricter instructions have been issued regarding the movement of individual troops and prohibiting personnel from remaining in exposed areas.