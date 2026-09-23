Indictments have been filed against two terrorists from Shechem (Nablus) who, according to the Israel Police and Shin Bet, planned a series of terrorist attacks, including the assassination of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir using an explosive drone and the kidnapping of an IDF soldier.

The two were arrested as part of an investigation by the Judea and Samaria District Police's counterterrorism unit and the Shin Bet.

According to the indictment, beginning in late 2023, they worked together to advance "military" activity, recruited additional operatives, conducted firearms training, and discussed various plans to attack Israeli civilians and security forces.

During their activities, the two obtained numerous weapons, including M-16 and M-4 rifles, a Kalashnikov rifle, pistols, a hunting rifle, and ammunition.

The investigation found that during 2024, the two also began discussing the possibility of targeting Ben Gvir. According to the indictment, after watching a video showing the minister arriving at the scene of a terrorist attack, one of them proposed carrying out a "lure attack" intended to draw Ben Gvir to the scene and then assassinate him.

The indictment states that they later considered carrying out the assassination using an explosive drone. One of the suspects even attempted to purchase drone components from China to advance the plot.

According to the police and Shin Bet, the investigation also uncovered additional plans to carry out attacks against Israelis and security forces using booby-trapped vehicles and drones. The two also planned shooting attacks and the kidnapping of IDF soldiers.

Their detention was extended periodically, and after the evidentiary basis was established, the Samaria Military Prosecution filed indictments against them. The two were ordered held in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

Ben Gvir responded to the exposure of the assassination plot, saying, "This is already the 11th time they have tried to assassinate me, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saves me from their hands!"

"I have a message for all those enemies: This will not deter me and it will not frighten me. I will continue to lead a tough policy in the prisons, I will continue to lead the policy of demolishing illegal construction in the Negev, and I will continue to ensure that the death penalty law we passed is enforced and implemented."

"They fear and tremble at the thought of me becoming Defense Minister, because they know very well: With me, there are no compromises and no concessions. What I say, I do. Just last week, I visited a prison and met some of those who tried to assassinate me. I saw how they trembled with fear, how they could not even look me in the eye. Those terrorists who wanted to frighten me are trembling with fear today. Thank G-d. Thank you to the Shin Bet, Israel Police, IDF, and Magen Unit for protecting me."