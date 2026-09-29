Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security consultation tonight with the heads of the defense establishment, and later, at 11:30 PM, he will meet with opposition leader Yair Lapid for a security update.

Lapid on Tuesday demanded an urgent security briefing following remarks by Netanyahu, who said during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Force Base that there are indications that Israel’s enemies will attempt to attack ahead of the elections.

“We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us," Netanyahu said. “So from here, from the Air Force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I send you a message: Don’t mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time."

Following the remarks, Lapid contacted the Prime Minister’s Office and requested that an urgent security briefing be arranged.

“Lapid is seeking to understand whether the threats are real, and if so, how the Prime Minister is preparing this time to ensure that the elections are held without disruption," a statement on his behalf said.

The Yashar! party, headed by Gadi Eisenkot, also responded to Netanyahu’s remarks and called for the opposition leader to be briefed.

“If Netanyahu’s statements regarding the security threats are accurate, this requires the immediate briefing of opposition leader Yair Lapid, in order to ensure that this is indeed a genuine threat and not a political move intended to affect the election campaign," the party stated.

“It is absolutely forbidden to mix Israel’s security with the election campaign - even in appearance," the party added.

The Prime Minister’s Office responded that Netanyahu regularly holds security briefing meetings with Lapid and that their most recent meeting took place approximately two weeks ago, on September 14.

The Prime Minister’s Office added that, in light of recent developments, “The Prime Minister instructed his military secretary to brief the opposition leader today on the latest developments."

During his remarks at Tel Nof, Netanyahu also addressed military operations on the various fronts.

“I am here at the Air Force base with our heroic pilots and our wonderful ground crews. We are operating constantly on all fronts," he said.

Netanyahu added that alongside Israel’s achievements, pressure is being exerted on the country to withdraw.

“There are tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures, and the pressures are to withdraw, to give up the great achievements attained through the heroism of our soldiers. I am not allowing that to happen, and I will not allow it to happen."