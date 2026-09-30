Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed with new Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran is once again advancing its nuclear program, CNN reported.

According to the report, the information Netanyahu presented to bin Zayed during their meeting in Abu Dhabi earlier this week included details of new construction work at Iran's "Pickaxe Mountain" site.

Two sources familiar with the details of the visit told CNN that a senior Saudi security official also participated in the diplomatic-security meeting.

In addition to the nuclear issue, the talks addressed other regional developments, including threats posed by the Houthi militia in Yemen, security along the strategic Bab el-Mandeb shipping route at the entrance to the Red Sea, and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE's official news agency confirmed earlier this week that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for a secret diplomatic meeting in Abu Dhabi.

An official statement from the UAE government, issued after a full day of media silence, said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to continue strengthening and expanding them in a variety of fields.

Israeli diplomatic officials assess that a second meeting within just a few months indicates that the UAE views its relationship with Israel as a long-term strategic asset in its own right, regardless of the identity of the country's leadership.

The Prime Minister's Office also issued an official statement confirming the visit: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates yesterday (Sunday, 27 September 2026), at the invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Mossad, the military secretary and the foreign policy adviser."