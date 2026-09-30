Rabbi Daniel Lavie, head of the Olamot Institute and a rosh yeshiva at the Higher Yeshiva in Elon Moreh, recently presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with The Book of the Rising Lion, a biblical-style chronicle of Operation Rising Lion.

"When I presented the scroll to the prime minister, I told him that we are privileged to live in a biblical era, and that the scroll is intended to mark this and illuminate the special magnitude of this period," Rabbi Lavie stated. "I added that he was granted a central role in the scroll, to lead the people of Israel during this historic and unique time."

During the meeting, excerpts from the scroll were read to Netanyahu, who Rabbi Lavie said was "impressed and very moved" by the work.

Rabbi Lavie also presented Netanyahu with his vision for Israel's future. "I told him that we must move from a historical perspective to a biblical one, and pay attention not only to the survival aspect of the people of Israel, but to its spiritual role in the world."

Rabbi Lavie said he wished Netanyahu success in leading Israel into its next stage, which he said should include the formal application of Israeli sovereignty over additional parts of the Land of Israel and a transition from "Start-up Nation" to "Ethical Nation", bringing the Jewish people's spiritual and moral message to the world.

Netanyahu responded, "We need both."

Rabbi Lavie also posed three questions to the prime minister. Asked about the secret of Israel's survival through the generations, Netanyahu pointed to the Jewish people's unique contribution to the world: belief in one God, the Bible and Jewish culture.

On the question of antisemitism, Netanyahu said that the Jewish people's distinctiveness and message generate opposition, while international resentment is also fueled by Israel's prominence and achievements.

Rabbi Lavie then asked Netanyahu to recall a moment during the war when he felt God's intervention particularly strongly. Netanyahu pointed to the decision to launch the comprehensive strike against Iran, saying he felt that the situation was beyond what Israel could ordinarily accomplish.

He described Israel's ability to act independently against a much larger power in terms of territory, distance and capabilities, particularly at a time when the United States had not committed to joining the operation. Netanyahu noted that he signed the decision with the words, "May the Lord be our help."

Rabbi Lavie stressed the importance of stepping back and viewing recent events from a broader perspective, particularly as Israel marks three years since the outbreak of the war.

"The Sages say that 'there is no one who is a master of miracles who recognizes his miracles,'" he said. "When we are inside the whirlwind of events, it is difficult for us to see the greater story. We must consciously do a 'zoom out' in order to see reality in a broad perspective and to express gratitude to God. If the original Iranian plan had been carried out, the State of Israel would have faced a real danger of destruction. Today, we see ourselves as a regional power and even a global one."

"In the end, we live in a miracle, truly in a biblical era," Rabbi Lavie concluded. "It is clear to me that the past few years will be marked in generations to come as a dramatic turning point for the good. We pray that all the major processes that began will be brought to a conclusion at the appropriate time, complete redemption and the building of the Temple in the near future, in our days."