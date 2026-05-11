The United States Army confirmed on Sunday that the remains of a missing American officer have been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean following a tragic accident during military exercises in Morocco, The Associated Press reported.

Search operations remain underway as military teams continue to look for a second missing soldier.

The deceased has been identified as 27 year old 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., an Air Defense Artillery officer. According to military reports, Key was one of two soldiers who vanished after falling from a cliff during an off-duty recreational hike on May 2.

The incident took place near the Cap Draa Training Area outside Tan-Tan, a region known for its rugged mountainous and semidesert terrain. A statement from US Army Europe and Africa detailed the discovery made by local forces.

“A Moroccan military search team found the Soldier in the water along the shoreline at approximately 8:55 a.m. local time May 9, within roughly one mile of where both Soldiers reportedly entered the ocean."

The soldiers had been in the country to participate in African Lion, a massive annual multinational exercise. Their disappearance sparked an extensive search and rescue mission involving over 600 personnel from the US, Morocco, and various international partners. The effort has utilized frigates, helicopters, and advanced drone technology.

Although the primary war games concluded on Friday, a US defense official informed the media that a contingent remains on-site to provide command and control for the ongoing rescue mission. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that efforts to locate the second missing service member are continuing unabated.

Lt. Key was an officer with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. He began his service in 2023 and earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024. His military honors included the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.