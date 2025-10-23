תיעוד מחיסול חלק מהמחבלים דובר צה"ל

The IDF and Shin Bet, led by the Southern Command, together with the Intelligence Directorate and Israeli Air Force, have worked throughout the war to eliminate the terrorists who invaded Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

After analysing intelligence, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Thursday the elimination of eight terrorists who infiltrated Israel and massacred and abducted Israelis on October 7th, 2023.

Four terrorists who were responsible for abducting Israeli citizens and holding them in Hamas captivity were eliminated:

*The terrorist Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Sha’er (eliminated on August 22nd, 2025) - Responsible for the abduction of Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival.

*The terrorist Ahmad Abu Marhil (eliminated on March 26th, 2025) - Responsible for the abduction of Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival.

Two of the terrorists abducting Avinatan Or IDF Spokesperson

*The terrorist Arafat Dib (eliminated on May 30th, 2025) - Responsible for the abduction of Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival and for holding him captive under the Hamas terrorist organization.

*The terrorist Odeh Alyan Ahmad Qaware’a (eliminated on August 26th, 2025) - Held Israeli hostages captive under the Hamas terrorist organization.

Arafat Dib abducting Eitan Mor IDF Spokesperson

An additional four terrorists who infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7th Massacre were eliminated:

*The terrorist Bakr Mujida (eliminated on July 13th, 2025) - Infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th and breached the border fence using a tractor.

*The terrorist Firas Gharir Suilem al-Hadaf (eliminated on August 23rd, 2025) - Infiltrated Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7th.

*The terrorist Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bakhit (eliminated on July 6th, 2025) - Infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th.

*The terrorist Muaid Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal (eliminated on March 27th, 2025) - Infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7th.

The terrorists who were eliminated IDF Spokesperson

The Shin Bet, in coordination with the IDF’s Southern Command, established a special operations command post known as NILI following the October 7th Massacre, with the goal of tracking down and eliminating all terrorists who took part in the assault and kidnappings.

The unit is composed of experienced intelligence officers from the Shin Bet and the IDF - both active and reserve - who conduct in-depth intelligence work to identify, locate, and analyze the activities of each assailant involved. Its operations integrate intelligence gathering, field collection, and precision strikes to enable targeted eliminations of those responsible for the October 7 atrocities.

Throughout the war, thousands of militants have been eliminated, including invaders, abductors, and senior Hamas commanders. The ongoing effort is carried out in close cooperation with fire-support centers, the Intelligence Directorate, collection units, and the Air Force, under the leadership of the Southern Command’s intelligence division.

The primary focus remains on locating militants who infiltrated Israel and later returned to Gaza, identifying their hideouts, and executing targeted strikes against them. Among the operation’s notable results are the eliminations of senior figures, including Nukhba commanders involved in the attacks and kidnappings in the Gaza-envelope communities, as well as those directly responsible for the Nova festival massacre and for holding Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity.