Officers from the Ariel Police Station in the Samaria Precinct opened an investigation into an incident during which a Sharon resident in his 70s was assaulted and robbed after entering Area A.

The gentleman arrived on Saturday at the Eliyahu Checkpoint with bruised legs and said that his car had been stolen near Qalqiliya.

According to his initial testimony, the victim entered the Arab town to purchase food products and a watermelon. He claimed that at one point, several suspects attacked him, threw him to the ground, and stole his vehicle. The victim was taken for medical treatment at a hospital.

The police noted that while the incident ended with only minor injuries, it was a severe case of an Israeli entering Area A, violating the law, and endangering his life. The investigation is ongoing.

The police mentioned that a month ago, six Israelis were rescued from Jericho after they rented a villa in the city, while on the same day, another 23 Israelis had to be rescued after they entered Shechem (Nablus) to eat a meal. The Judea and Samaria District Police reiterated that entry into Area A is forbidden by law and dangerous.