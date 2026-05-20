מעצר מבוקש בלב בית קפה דוברות המשטרה

Undercover officers from the Judea and Samaria Border Police operated on Tuesday following precise Shin Bet intelligence guidance and under the command of the Efraim Brigade to arrest a wanted suspect in the city of Qalqilya.

The wanted individual is suspected of intense terrorist activity and of being officially affiliated with the Tanzim terrorist organization, which operates in the area.

Upon receiving precise intelligence about the terrorist's location, the undercover Border Police officers, together with other undercover forces, were deployed, as well as overt military forces, who provided security on the perimeter.

The undercover team covertly entered a local cafe in the city where the suspect was sitting at the time.

The officers located and identified the suspect among those in the cafe, and, with precise timing, raided the building, surprised the terrorist, and arrested him without opposition.

Immediately after the quick arrest, as the forces began to leave the scene, locals began to gather around the cafe and riot against the forces.

The forces used riot-dispersal means, and the IDF and Police confirmed that no Israeli forces were hurt during the incident. The detained suspect was taken for further interrogation by the Shin Bet.