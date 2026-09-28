מאות דגלי ישראל נתלשו סמוך למג'ד אל-כרום

Hundreds of Israeli flags recently hung by Religious Zionist Party activists along roads in the Galilee and near Majd al-Krum have been torn down and vandalized.

The party alleges that local Arabs are behind the vandalism.

The flags were installed during an overnight operation carried out by party activists. Footage published afterward showed the flags being torn down, leaving only the metal poles on which they had been mounted.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich responded to the footage, writing: "Let me inform the rioters: The party is over. What we did in Judea and Samaria, we will also do in the Negev and Galilee. Yes, we are making them Jewish!"

The Religious Zionist Party linked the incident to its plans to expand Jewish settlement in the Negev and Galilee, comparing the situation in the region to the days preceding the October 7 massacre.

"The situation in the Galilee is like October 6 on the Gaza border. The current reality, in which Israeli flags are vandalized and torn down within the territory of the State of Israel, is appalling and horrific and must end," the party stated.

"We have presented a practical plan to address this, and this is our mission for the next term: We will replicate the settlement revolution from Judea and Samaria in the Negev and Galilee," it added.