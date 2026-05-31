דגלי ישראל הונפו בהר הבית רועי זאגא

Worshippers who ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday morning waved Israeli flags within the compound while singing Hatikvah.

Those displaying the flags were not removed from the site, and enforcement authorities on the Temple Mount acted in accordance with the policy changes introduced by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The event took place after the Temple Mount was reopened to Jewish visitors, following a four-day closure due to a Muslim holiday.

Rabbi Elisha Wolfson, head of the Temple Mount Yeshiva, commented on the recent developments at the site and expressed support for the policy changes being implemented there.

“It is a great joy to see the process of the return to Zion growing stronger, and to witness the many advances on the Temple Mount. There is no doubt that the minister is carrying out a genuine revolution," Rabbi Wolfson said in response to the flag-raising.

Following the reopening of the site, the Temple Mount Yeshiva published updated visiting hours for Jewish visitors and called on the public to ascend the site in a state of ritual purity.

According to the announcement, the Temple Mount will be open for visits in the morning from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.