הדגלים מוסרים על ידי שוטרים צילום: ללא

About a month ago, members of the Amikam scout troop hung Israeli flags along the access road to Beit Rimon, as part of an initiative similar to a project carried out in Judea and Samaria. The flags were placed along the road leading to the community and remained there for several weeks.

After receiving complaints, the police arrived yesterday at the scene and removed some of the flags.

The Israel Police told Arutz Sheva that the police commissioner has ordered a review of the officers’ conduct following the incident and that lessons will be learned on the matter.