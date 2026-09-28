Nearly three years after the October 7 massacre, Hamas continues to maintain tens of thousands of armed terrorists, underground infrastructure, and the ability to manufacture and acquire weapons, Channel 12 News' Ohad Hemo reported.

According to the report, despite having suffered severe losses during the war, Hamas is currently estimated to have between 25,000 and 30,000 armed operatives remaining. At a terrorist's funeral held in the Gaza Strip two days ago, dozens of openly armed men were filmed with their faces uncovered, a large portion of whom apparently belong to Hamas.

Alongside its manpower, the terror group continues to maintain and even reinforce existing tunnel networks, particularly in areas beyond the Yellow Line, according to the report.

Hamas is also operating workshops to manufacture rockets in areas where the IDF has not conducted ground maneuvers and within densely populated areas. The rockets are not currently being launched, partly due to fears of an Israeli response, but the report indicates that the organization's production capabilities remain intact.

Hemo also reported that Hamas is working to preserve its weapons reserves and has recently begun distributing firearms to residents affiliated with the organization, even if they are not officially Hamas members.

According to his assessment, Hamas is attempting to ensure that weapons remain available to its supporters even if it is required to surrender its own arsenal in the future.

The report added that Hamas also acquires weapons by smuggling them from Egypt using drones.

There is currently no estimate of the scale of these smuggling operations.