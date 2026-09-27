תיעוד חדש מחיסול המחבל שחטף את נועה ארגמני צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Israel Police have released new footage showing the elimination of the terrorist who was seen riding the motorcycle used to abduct Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival on October 7. The terrorist, identified as Tzakar, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza.

The operation was carried out by the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in cooperation with the Gideonim unit of the Israel Police - a rare public inclusion of the Israel Police in operations in Gaza. According to a statement from Israeli forces, the terrorist was active with global jihad organizations operating in Gaza and, during the war, was involved in providing weapons and other means of warfare to Hamas.

On October 7, he entered Israeli territory and participated in the abduction of Argamani and Or from the Supernova festival. According to the IDF and ISA, he was the driver of the motorcycle on which the two were forcibly taken into Gaza.

Argamani and Or were abducted together from the festival. Argamani was freed eight months later as part of Operation Arnon, while Or remained in captivity.

In recent months, Tzakar was also involved in advancing plans for terror attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians, allegedly in cooperation with members of the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to the IDF and ISA, these activities were carried out “in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement."

The security agencies said the decision was made to strike Tzakar from the air and eliminate him in order to remove the immediate threat he posed. Tzakar’s elimination is the latest in a series of operations announced by the IDF and ISA over recent weeks targeting terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre and the abduction of Israelis into Gaza.

Following the October 7th massacre, a dedicated headquarters was established to track down those involved in the massacre. The framework brings together intelligence personnel from various units, including active-duty and reserve forces, to identify and eliminate every single person who took part in the massacre.