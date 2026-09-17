תיעוד: הסוכן הסמוי ביצע עסקאות סמים - החשודים נעצרו

Three suspects were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following a covert operation by the Shafat Police Station in the Jerusalem District.

On Thursday, a prosecutor's statement of intent and a request for detention until the end of the proceedings were submitted.

According to the police, in recent months, an undercover agent operated in the area to expose the trafficking and distribution of dangerous drugs.

As part of the operation, the agent conducted several transactions to purchase drugs from two different suspects. The police say that during the operation, evidence regarding their activies was collected.

After the investigation entered its overt phase, detectives from the Shefet Police Station, assisted by Mabat 2000 surveillance personnel, arrested one suspect while he was allegedly involved in a drug transaction.

Police then arrested two additional suspects who were with him in a vehicle. During a search, officers seized substances suspected of being cocaine, pills suspected of being drugs, cash and mobile phones.

The three suspects and the seized items were transferred to the Shefet Police Station for further investigation. Their detention was extended several times by the court, and on Thursday, after police said an evidentiary basis had been established, a prosecutor’s declaration was filed against them.