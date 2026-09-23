נראה כמו אייפון - אבל זה אקדח: הנשק המוסווה שנחשף בפשיטת המשטרה

A handgun disguised as a mobile phone and resembling an iPhone was discovered during a police raid on a residential compound in the Arab village of Jadeidi-Makr.

Detectives from the Western Galilee Police Station in the Asher District carried out the raid together with Border Police officers from the Coastal District as part of an operation targeting the possession of illegal weapons.

During a search of the building, officers noticed an object that at first glance appeared to be a mobile phone. According to police, it was subsequently discovered to be a handgun disguised as a phone.

Officers also found a stun grenade, which was handled and neutralized at the scene by a police sapper, as well as a magazine and a large quantity of loose ammunition.

During the operation, police dismantled four security cameras installed at the compound. Police said the cameras had been installed illegally and were pointed toward the street for surveillance and criminal purposes.

"The Israel Police will continue to strike at those driving crime, locate and seize weapons that endanger lives, and act with zero tolerance to ensure that criminals face the full severity of the law," police stated.