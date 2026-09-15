המרדף באילת: נהג נמלט מהשוטרים והתבצר על גג מבנה שמירה בבית ספר

The Israel Police Prosecution Department filed an indictment against an Eilat resident in his 30s after he allegedly fled police and barricaded himself on the roof of a guard booth at the entrance to a school in the city.

According to police, at the beginning of the month, officers asked the defendant to pull over for a routine inspection. However, he accelerated in an attempt to flee the officers and collided with a traffic island. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect continued running, ignoring the officers' pleas to stop. In the end, he climbed onto the roof of a guard booth at a school entrance. One of the officers climbed up after him and removed him from the roof, and he was arrested and handcuffed.

The police claim that after his arrest, the defendant cursed one of the officers and threatened to harm him and his family. Among other things, he told the officer: "I'll stab you. I'll burn your children."

During the investigation, police said it emerged that the defendant had never obtained a driver’s license and knowingly drove while subject to two court-imposed driving bans. He was also allegedly driving without valid insurance and in a vehicle whose registration expired in 2016.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Eilat District Prosecution Unit filed an indictment. Unit head Chief Inspector and attorney Rotem Levy said: “The defendant, who never obtained a driver’s license, repeatedly drove despite two court-imposed bans. He attempted to flee from police by car and on foot, and later even threatened to harm an officer and members of his family."

“This conduct demonstrates that he poses a genuine danger to the public, shows contempt for court decisions and has no fear of law enforcement authorities. In light of this, we asked the court to order his detention until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against him," Levy added.