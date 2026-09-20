הרכיב את בן דודו בן ה-7 ללא קסדה ונמלט: המרדף שתועד ממצלמת מג"ב

A chase after an 18-year-old scooter rider who was carrying his 7-year-old cousin without a helmet ended with his arrest this morning (Sunday) in Kafr Yasif. According to police, the teenager drove against traffic during the escape, endangering the child and other road users.

The incident began during an enforcement operation by Coastal District Border Police motorcycle officers targeting two-wheeled traffic violations and road bullying. The officers spotted a scooter carrying two riders without helmets and signaled the driver to stop.

According to police, the rider ignored the order and fled through the village streets, with his young cousin still sitting behind him. During the chase, he drove against traffic.

Border Police motorcycle officers pursued him. Shortly afterward, the teenager abandoned the scooter and attempted to continue fleeing on foot toward a nearby home. The officers chased him and arrested him.

Only after his arrest, police said, did they discover that the rider was 18 years old and that the passenger he had been carrying without a helmet was his 7-year-old cousin.

The suspect was taken for further questioning. He was also issued a traffic fine and received penalty points for the violations.