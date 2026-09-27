Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday morning responded to recent reports that Israel was warned ahead of the October 7 massacre, confirming that the Shin Bet received a message that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar would "shake the prisons."

In an interview with Galei Zahal (Army Radio), Gallant said the message had been passed through a channel involving the Shin Bet. However, according to him, the security establishment's interpretation at the time did not connect it to plans for a large-scale attack.

"Through the channel involving the Shin Bet, we received a message came from Hamas saying that Sinwar would shake the prisons - and the assessment of the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate was that it was connected to the kidnapping of Elizabeth Tsurkov," Gallant said.

The former Defense Minister also addressed reports of warnings allegedly conveyed to Israel by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates before October 7. He said he had not been aware of any such warnings while serving as Defense Minister.

"This is the first time I'm hearing about these warnings - and it is through the media. Assuming it's true, when a prime minister receives a warning from the leader of another country, it is not his political asset; it is a security asset belonging to the security establishment," he said.

Gallant was also asked about claims that Egypt's intelligence chief had visited Israel in the days preceding the attack. He answered, "No such event took place to my knowledge - nor was it handled by anyone under my authority."