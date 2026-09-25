In targeted aerial strikes carried out Thursday in the Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis areas, the IDF eliminated two terrorists from Hamas’ military wing who had recently advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

In the Deir al-Balah area, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated Jabr Moqbel, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

Moqbel led the “Moqbel" money exchange network, which transferred millions of shekels in foreign currency to the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to the IDF, these funds were used by Hamas to finance terrorists, restore military infrastructure, and advance attacks against IDF troops.

The IDF said it continues to focus its efforts on disrupting Hamas’ financing capabilities that support its military activities in order to prevent the rehabilitation of the terrorist organization's infrastructure and military capabilities.

In a separate strike in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Hasan al-Batta, a sniper operative in Hamas’ military wing.

The two terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed, the IDF said.