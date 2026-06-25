Strike on Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to IDF soldiers IDF Spokesperson

Earlier today (Thursday), IDF soldiers operating in Zawtar al-Sharqiya identified five Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to them within the area of the Security Zone.

In an additional incident, IDF soldiers operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge identified an armed Hezbollah terrorist who posed a threat to the soldiers operating in the Security Zone.

Following the identifications, the Israeli Air Force and the ground forces fired toward the terrorists and eliminated them to remove the threat.

"IDF soldiers are operating in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area and will not allow Hezbollah terrorists to exit the underground tunnel network or operate in the area of the ridge," the military stated. "The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats."