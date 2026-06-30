חיסול מפקד גדוד בחמאס דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Monday), the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated Mohammad Fathi Abd al-Hay Abu Fakher, Commander of the Yibna Battalion in Hamas' Rafah Brigade.

In recent weeks, Abu Fakher had been recruiting new terrorists to the battalion, leading their training, and attempting to restore the battalion's capabilities in order to attack IDF troops.

Abu Fakher was a veteran Hamas commander and one of the senior officials in the Supply Department of Hamas’ military wing. For approximately 20 years, he was a central figure in the terrorist organization's smuggling network.

As part of his roles, Abu Fakher managed and directed the smuggling of weapons into the Gaza Strip and oversaw the supply of numerous capabilities required to sustain the terrorist activities of Hamas' military wing.

Mohammad Fathi Abd al-Hay Abu Fakher IDF Spokesman

Two days ago (Sunday), the IDF and the ISA struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who held a number of positions in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Abd al-Aa commanded a terrorist cell that infiltrated Israeli territory and took part in the Oct 7th Massacre. Throughout the war, Abd al-Aal took part in holding hostages, who were held by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Yesterday (Monday), the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated Ali Qaid Mohammed Stitan, a Nukhba platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Ali Qaid infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Throughout the war and in recent days, Ali Qaid attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. Ali Qaid posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.