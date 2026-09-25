Beyachad party chairman Naftali Bennett was escorted out of Moti’s restaurant in Bnei Brak on Thursday night after a disturbance broke out while he was speaking with young yeshiva students at the establishment and an object was thrown at him.

The suspect who allegedly threw the object, which did not hit Bennett, was arrested by police and taken for questioning.

Footage circulated on social media shows a crowd gathering around the restaurant and a disturbance developing during Bennett’s visit, including a confrontation with right-wing activist Mordechai David.

The Beyachad party commented on the incident in Bnei Brak, saying that two objects were thrown toward former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during his visit to the city, one of which struck a female member of his staff in the head. According to the party, she was treated at the scene by a Magen David Adom team and released without requiring further medical treatment.

The party noted that the incident occurred after Bennett held a discussion with several yeshiva students and said the conversation had been conducted “in a positive and substantive manner."

Security forces at the scene arrested the suspect, and Bennett thanked the security and emergency personnel for their swift response.

“Bennett will continue holding meetings throughout the country as part of the campaign to repair the State of Israel," the party said.