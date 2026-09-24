Chana Leiter, mother of Neria Leiter, spoke Thursday morning about her son's condition after he was critically injured in a Wednesday terror attack.

Speaking to Channel 13 News, she said: "For now, we are waiting. At the moment, he is stable and suffering from a severe head injury. He has undergone two brain surgeries and three surgeries in total. He arrived in very serious condition."

"Slowly, it is beginning to sink in. At this stage, it is impossible to know how much the injury will affect his condition. He arrived unconscious, and the doctors are doing the best they can. His life is currently in danger."

Neria became an uncle on Wednesday night when his sister gave birth while he remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

Leiter lost her son, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, 39, during the war in Gaza in November 2023. Moshe served as a company commander in the 697th Battalion and lived in Ein Tzurim.

Moshe fell alongside three other soldiers. The four were filmed together with their fellow soldiers just moments before entering Gaza.