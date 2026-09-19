An exceptional warning is coming specifically from one of the people most identified with supporting Israel in Washington. Democratic U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, considered for years one of Israel’s biggest friends in the House of Representatives, is calling on Israelis to wake up in light of the dramatic shift taking place in American public opinion.

Sherman tweeted about a segment aired by CNN that presented data indicating unprecedented erosion in sympathy for Israel among the American public. "Every Israeli official and every Israeli voter should watch this clip, which should be translated into Hebrew. Yesterday I spoke with the Israeli ambassador. I don't think he, or most Israelis, understand what is at stake."

According to him, the danger is not limited to the question of U.S. military assistance to Israel. He warned that if the trend of erosion continues, it could also affect support for Israel on the political level, access to American military means, and Israel’s standing in the international arena.

Sherman also did not hold back criticism of the conduct of the Israeli government. He claimed that Israel is not investing enough in public relations and in the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and warned that statements and actions by figures in the government are causing ongoing damage. "Ben-Gvir in the cabinet is an existential threat. Israel cannot survive without friends in the world," he declared.

Against this backdrop, CNN presented data from surveys by leading U.S. think tanks showing a sharp reversal in the trend. While in 2018 Israel benefited from a positive approval balance of more than 50 points, today the balance is negative and stands at about 16 points-an extraordinary shift within eight years. According to the figures cited, for the first time, most of the American public holds a negative view of Israel, and in additional polls it was found that 55% of Americans believe that military aid to Israel should be reduced or stopped.